People donating to charities to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic should make donations to trusted organizations to avoid being scammed, according to the state Attorney General's office.
"There are a lot of people across our state who are struggling right now, and many are looking for ways to help through charities and non-profit organizations," Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.
"If you are in a position to donate, make sure that you do your research and make informed decisions on where you are giving," she said.
Healey recommends making donations to well-established charities with experience in disaster relief, community foundations or organizations established with support from government agencies.
If making a contribution over the internet, make sure that the website you are visiting belongs to a legitimate and established charity, Healey said.
Most crowdfunding sites are not charities and many typically take a percentage of your donation as a fee, according to the attorney general.
People should also ask how much money goes to the charity and how much to a professional fundraiser. Also, ask if the contribution is tax deductible and what the charity intends to do with any excess contributions, Healey said.
Residents should be cautious of social media posts or emails soliciting donations to copycat organizations or fake websites, Healey said.
Never give out personal or financial information to anyone soliciting money, she said, and never pay cash.
Donations should be made by check or credit card and checks should be written out directly to the charity, not the fundraiser or any other individual. Specify, on the check and in writing, whenever possible, the purpose of your donation, Healey said.
Consumers with concerns about solicitations they have received should contact the attorney general's Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division at 617-963-2315.
