In normal times, Jessica Woodbury would have practiced traffic stops in her criminal justice program at Attleboro High School last year, as a junior.
But when the coronavirus pandemic struck and forced classes to go remote, it also took away the most crucial experiences of vocational education: The hands-on work that can’t go virtual.
Instead, the unit was pushed to this year. And even though schools are back partially in person, the pandemic forced some changes.
In normal times Woodbury would have gathered with her class of 20 at the tennis courts, a decommissioned police cruiser and car as their scene.
She would ask her teacher, Tobey Reed, more questions to determine the nature of the stop. Did it smell like alcohol? Was it safe? Then, she would go through her procedure, handcuffing and searching a student playing the offender. Designated backup officers would be on standby.
The exercise would end with a class critique and a review of proper procedure. It’s meant to provide as close to the real practice as they can get.
But in pandemic times, the scene looked a little differently.
Woodbury had to keep her distance from other students and couldn’t handcuff or search the driver. There weren’t enough students left in her cohort of five to assign backup officers, and fewer classmates to give her advice or for her to observe in turn.
“We were limited in what we could do,” Woodbury, 17, said. “It takes away a big part of the experience of practicing what we’re learning.”
Coronavirus has forced vocational schools to reconsider how much of their hands-on programming they can provide in a pandemic.
When Attleboro reopened under a hybrid model, it slashed the number of work days in the Career and Technical Education program in half.
Director Jeremy Guay said it’s been a challenge.
“It’s one thing to teach the theory side that way,” Guay said. “You can show a video of something. But nothing replaces the hands-on, trying it out yourself, figuring out what went wrong and saying, ‘Ok, let’s try it again.’”
The CTE program serves about 1,000 students across 13 majors, including a few that practice by interacting with members of the public. Some of those opportunities, like the once bustling culinary arts restaurant, were stunted by the pandemic.
“Without the regular flow of business, it’s one of the things that are making teachers’ jobs more difficult,” Guay said. “Now they have to think, how can we get students to obtain skills like proper table service and the cashier, when no one is around?”
Still, there are opportunities for growth. Smaller cohorts provide more personal education. Because students have such limited time in the classroom, they’re more engaged on the days they are in person. And it's brought out the innovation of teaching staff.
Tobey Reed used videos of traffic stops to introduce the unit to his class. Those and written reflections have become a crucial part of remote learning days, Reed said, because on the days students are in school, he wants them to practice.
“I can show you videos on how to use a saw, but I don’t know if you can actually use a saw until you try it in front of me,” he said.
Normally, Reed can run the traffic stop exercise with three students in a single class. Now, he’s limited to just one, because of enhanced sanitation protocols.
But the hardest part, Reed said, isn’t teaching at all – but tracking students impacted by school quarantines who miss class at unprecedented rates, for weeks at a time.
“It’s kind of a revolving door of who is quarantined or not,” he said. “I have to keep track of who is out and what we learned each day. Most of the stuff builds upon itself, so when a related unit comes up, I try to arrange for them to practice both skills at that point.”
Woodbury said as frustrating as her experience is from a student’s perspective, she knows the task put on her teacher is even more challenging.
For her, it’s a mix of disappointment in the scaled back program and gratitude that there’s any hands-on work at all.
“My biggest problem this semester is motivation,” she said. “It’s a bummer to go to school knowing I’m not getting what I signed up for. But the fact that we’re still able to do some of it in the first place – I’m happy about that. I actually want to go into this field, and I didn’t know if I’d be able to do my last year of the program because of the virus.”
In Franklin, students at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School recently got a burst of “normal” when the school moved to four days of in-person learning during shop weeks.
Under their schedule, two grades are in-person for a week of vocational practicals, and then spend the next learning their academic subjects remotely.
Superintendent Steven Dockray said the change was a “big plus” for students, who started the year with only two in-person days during shop weeks.
There have been some changes to programs, however.
A few shops had to expand into other classrooms, including the gym and auditorium, to make extra space. Group work is limited.
And while students and teachers from different grades sharing the same shop space used to intermingle and trade ideas, each class is now kept strictly apart.
“They’re not getting as much in terms of hands on,” Dockray said. “But they’re getting just as much as we can, given the circumstances.”
That sentiment rings true for Superintendent Adele Sands at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton.
The school’s courses in subjects like arboriculture and animal science aren’t easily replicated online.
On Thursday Sands said she met with two vocational teachers exhausted by the challenges that remained a semester into the school year.
Everything happens at a slower pace, with students in school two days a week – and splitting those in-person days between their academic and vocational subjects.
“They were saying it’s tough,” Sands said. “Usually we get to sit near our kids and explain what we’re doing, and now we’re trying to do the same thing over the computer.
“The issue is more how tired everyone is getting. It’s draining. It’s just a lot of back and forth. That’s just tough on everyone.”
And her teachers are going above and beyond, Sands said, holding evening office hours to accommodate student schedules and learning the new technology needed to do so.
An agricultural mechanics teacher picked up some engines over winter break so he could film demonstrations for the days his students are virtual.
“A bright spot of this has definitely been watching our kids just always so happy to be on campus,” Sands said. “I think there’s so much emphasis on what kids have lost and that’s bothersome to me. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, they’re surviving a pandemic, and we have people working with them to ensure they’re safe and happy and healthy.
“To put so much on a couple of months lost to academics – we have to concentrate on the fact that we’re surviving this horrible thing. It’s not only about the academics but about the whole person.”
