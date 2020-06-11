The slow reopening of shopping is continuing in the area, although the schedule for some of the largest retailers is still unclear.
The main anchor stores at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro were still closed or open only for curbside pickup as of Thursday and there was little information on when they might fully reopen.
However, the area’s TJX stores, which include TJMaxx, Marshall’s and HomeGoods, were all open, a company spokersperson said. Those include stores in Plainville, Seekonk and Attleboro. Thursday morning, there was a line of about 70 people waiting to get into the HomeGoods in Plainville.
Emerald Square reopened Wednesday with limited hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A number of smaller stores and specialty shops were open the first day and there was steady traffic at the Route 1 mall’s parking lots. The 30-year-old mall’s main anchor stores, Sears, JC Penney and Macy’s, remained at least partly closed, however.
Macy’s was offering curbside pickup for phoned-in orders. Customers who have placed an order and received confirmation can pull up to a designated parking spot, call the store, pop the trunk and an employee will place their purchase in the vehicle. And while some Macy’s stores in Rhode Island announced they were reopening, a company spokesperson said, when asked about plans for North Attleboro, “We do not have a specific opening date to announce at this time for the remaining stores....”
As for Sears, the company website said that, “For sears.com orders, you can use our curbside in-vehicle pickup option.” The company has been reopening locations around the country over the past few weeks, however it announced no plans to reopen stores in Massachusetts.
Troubled JCPenney, which filed for bankruptcy last month and said it would close some 250 of its stores nationwide this year, nevertheless has been reopening some sites. Its North Attleboro one is still closed, however.
“We continue to reopen our stores in phases and have another round of reopenings (Friday), but we do not have a reopening date for that store to share at this time,” a company spokesperson said.
The company was facing serious losses even before the coronavirus pandemic. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said sales fell by $1.4 billion, or 56 percent, for the fiscal quarter that ended in May.
Most retailers had been closed since mid-March when the state issued a shutdown order in an effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic. As of this week, restaurants were allowed to open for outdoor dining and stores could reopen with restrictions to encourage social distancing.
