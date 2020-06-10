It wasn’t exactly shop ‘til you drop. But at least it was shopping.
Two of the area’s largest retail meccas reopened Wednesday, nearly three months after being shuttered by the state’s shutdown order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Wrentham may have unlocked their doors, along with other Simon Property Group sites across the state, but a trickle of shoppers found only a limited number of stores open.
At Emerald Square, the mall’s three anchors — Macy’s, Sears and JC Penny — all remained dark and it was unclear when they might reopen.
But a few others, mostly smaller retailers and specialty shops, were ready to welcome customers.
Anthony Pietrantonio, 27, and his wife Kim, 26, had driven in from Blackstone Wednesday morning after getting an email from Kay Jewelers that it was reopening. The couple wanted to have their engagement rings cleaned.
“Not too much is open. We just wanted to see what stores were open and maybe not shopping-wise, but kind of look around a bit,” Pietrantonio said.
Another shopper at the mall, who did not wish to give her name, said she had driven in from Millville after seeing the reopening touted on social media.
“It’s something to do, to get out of the house,” she said, adding with a smile, “and spend some money.”
Nadine Dacey, manager of Hannoush Jewelers, said she learned a few days ago from Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that retail would be opening up again “and we waited for the mall to get everything ready.”
On the first day, she said, the shop had already seen an influx of customers. “Everything was set up,” she said of the mall management. “They are doing a great job.”
In the announcement of its reopening, mall management said it would enforce protocols to limit coronavirus exposure “in order to deliver an elevated set of safety standards at the property.”
There were arrow decals on the floor directing one-way traffic and duct tape strips indicating a safe 6-foot distance along the walkways. A visitor on Wednesday morning did not see any hand-sanitizing stations in public spaces in the mall, despite the management assurances that they would be provided.
The company also said it had joined forces with local nonprofits to support initiatives aimed at assisting those in the community experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic.
At the Wrentham outlets, the parking lots were a little more crowded than at Emerald Square — though a far cry from the full house seen during the holiday season. Here again, however, many of the stores at the sprawling property remained closed.
The Nike store had a line out the door, with admissions limited by an employee. But Banana Republic was allowing shoppers inside with few restrictions. Polo Ralph Lauren, on the other hand, was locked up, although a sign on the door proclaimed “phone concierge” service was available.
Some stores were preparing to reopen, such as the Columbia outlet that had a printed notice on the front door saying it would be back June 12. Other retailers obviously had not yet gotten the word with notices in their display windows saying they were closed “temporarily” and would reopen, giving a date in March or April.
Worcester residents Ashley Setterlund and Todd Dukiey, both 20, didn’t find much to buy but were just happy to “get out and look around the site.”
At different spots around the property, construction crews were busy repainting columns or repointing brick walkways. The outlets had been in the midst of a major renovation of the common spaces before the shutdown in March.
Meanwhile, the outlet’s public address system, playing a selection of Taylor Swift and other upbeat pop hits, periodically interrupted the music to welcome shoppers back in a variety of languages, and urged them to maintain social distancing.
The two local malls, along with Simon’s other nine properties around the state, reopened with little advance notice Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Simon representatives were mum about reopening plans, even though the state had allowed retailers to reopen, with some restrictions, on Monday as part of its phased plan.
Simon is the largest retail landlord in the country. The 30-year-old Emerald Square mall and the Wrentham site — the largest outdoor outlet mall in New England — are among the largest shopping destinations in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.