MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Municipal Airport is getting $30,000 in federal funds to help it through the coronavirus crisis.
Taunton Municipal Airport, also known as King Field, is also slated to get $30,000 in federal assistance.
The funds are part of more than $171 million in federal grants awarded to Massachusetts airports under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"Airports in Massachusetts and across the country -- which fuel our national and regional economy -- have been hit hard by this public health emergency," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. said. "This much-needed economic relief will allow the Commonwealth's airports to support their workers and maintain essential operations, and I'll keep pushing the federal government to support them during this difficult time."
"Our Commonwealth's airports strengthen and support our state and local economies while employing workers who live in their own communities," U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy said. "With this funding, we can maintain regional transportation options and help localities like Taunton and Mansfield as they confront this unprecedented pandemic."
