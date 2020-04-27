MANSFIELD
When Brendan Robinson got a 3D printer as a present for his 16th birthday, he knew exactly what to do.
He made face shields for first responders and healthcare workers whose work on the front lines in the battle against the highly contagious coronavirus had inspired him.
Robinson, a sophomore at Mansfield High School, said he had a cousin who had a 3D printer and had always wanted one. When his grandparents gave him one for his birthday, he went to work the next day.
“I realized all the things that people were producing to help fight this pandemic,” Robinson said Monday.
A Boy Scout in Mansfield Troop 17, Robinson made 15 face shields and gave them to the fire department.
He also donated a dozen to the Mansfield Food Pantry, a dozen to Beth Israel Hospital, 25 to a nursing home in Norwood and a few to a local dentist.
He is also making ventilator splitters, a device that allows more than one patient to be hooked up to the machine, which are in short supply at hospitals.
“I’m just doing what I can with what I have,” Robinson said, adding that there are many others who are doing their part to help during the pandemic. “It’s good how many people are doing good things for the community.”
To produce each shield, he prints two individual parts that connect to a clear plastic sheet with an adjustable fabric strap. He uses PLA filament, which is made from corn starch because it is not toxic and offers flexibility to the user. The cost to make each unit is about 60 cents, according to his troop.
Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, who was a Boy Scout when he was younger, said he was grateful for the face shields and the community support.
“The supplies of personal protective equipment are pretty tough to come by right now,” Desrosiers said. “It’s really nice seeing the Scouts getting involved.”
Robinson’s troop has been holding their meetings virtually and taking virtual merit badge classes because of the stay-at-home advisory.
Robinson has a passion for science, plays the piano and composes music.
When he was 12, he traveled to Washington to meet with members of Congress to raise awareness about Tourette’s syndrome.
As a Tourette’s Association youth ambassador, Robinson speaks at schools and community organizations about the condition.
