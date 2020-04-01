MANSFIELD — Its products may have held your hummus or the latest electronic gizmo, but now a local company has turned part of its manufacturing capacity to producing plastic face shields for medical personnel.
Lacerta Group, located in the Cabot Business Park, has retooled some of its facilities and can produce 100,000 of the single-use clear plastic masks per day over three shifts, and can ramp up production to 400,000 if needed, the company says.
The principals of the family-owned business, cousins Mostafa Lotfi, Ali Lotfi and Mory Lotfi, have a doctor friend who alerted them to the need for the shields, the supply of which has been depleted as the nation’s health care professionals deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“He came in and helped them design what could be put on our line,” Jazmin Lotfi of the company’s sales and marketing department said.
Lacerta’s primary product lines, employing 350 workers, are for the food, cosmetic and electronic industries. But the company also does custom packaging, so converting a couple of its 22 manufacturing lines to the processing of the die-cut plastic shields was doable, Lotfi said. Some of the work could also be assigned to Lacerta’s other manufacturing site in California, she added.
“We are still open,” Lotfi said, noting the company is considered to be doing essential work for the food industry.
The shields, designed to protect the wearer’s face from forehead to chin, are made with food-grade plastic — the same kind of material used in soda bottles — with an anti-fog coating. They come with slots cut for a strap to hold them in place and with or without a foam strip that can be attached at the forehead to make them more comfortable.
“And the newest design is further from the face and can be worn with glasses,” Lotfi said.
The shields, which the company points out have not been approved by the FDA, sell for between 40 and 60 cents each (with or without foam strip) but every health care facility or institution that orders 5,000 of them gets 1,000 for free, Lotfi pointed out.
The shields are also used in the food service industry, but priority will be given to health care workers, the company says.
Founded in 1993 by three students who came from Iran to study engineering at Northeastern University, Lacerta has been in Mansfield since the early 2000s.
