MANSFIELD — The town’s food pantry, Our Daily Bread, is opening early on Saturday for seniors 60 and older.
The seniors can arrive starting at 8:15 a.m.
The change is among precautions being taken to limit the exposure of elders to others who may have the coronavirus.
The virus is especially dangerous for seniors.
Others are asked to come during regular hours, 9 to 11 a.m.
“We ask anyone that does not fall into the senior category, and seniors who cannot make it that early, to arrive either at the normal time or later throughout the morning so that we do not have large crowds waiting,” Crissy Goldman, volunteer coordinator, said in a press release.
Clients will be asked to complete order sheets which will then be filled by volunteers.
The sheets are available to print from the pantry’s Facebook page for those who would like to complete them before going to the pantry, which is located at 15A West St.
No one except volunteers will go into the pantry itself. Clients will wait outside.
For more information go to mansfieldfoodpantry.org or facebook.com/MansfieldFoodPantry.
“This is in order to limit the number of people in the pantry at one time and in order to limit the number of people interacting with one another,” Goldman said. “We will be posting the menu on Facebook for clients to print and fill out in advance if they can do so.”
This process will be in effect for Saturday.
Goldman said the pantry’s steering committee will monitor the situation and determine if the same protocol needs to be continued in the coming week.
“We truly appreciate everyone’s patience as we do our best to keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.
