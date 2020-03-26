MANSFIELD — The town’s food pantry, Our Daily Bread, is converting to drive-through service.
The pantry will be open on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
“Clients will remain in their cars, cars will pull through the church driveway, and clients will receive groceries that have already been packed,” director Crissy Goldman said in a press release. “If you come on Saturday you must take a prepacked bag; you will not have your choice of groceries.”
Those who usually walk to the pantry should call first for instructions.
The number to call for walk-ins is 508-339-1343.
Anyone using the pantry for the first time will be asked to register.
To accomplish this patrons are asked to email the food pantry at info@mansfieldfoodpantry.org with a request to register. You must provide a copy of a photo ID and proof of residency, such as an electric bill or a rent receipt, with your name and Mansfield address. This can be done by scanning and emailing the documents or by taking a photo with your phone and emailing it.
The pantry is located at 15 West St.
