Before any concert, artists usually run through a check to make sure the instruments are in tune and the sound is right for the venue.
Then they take the stage when everything is right.
That’s sort of the situation now on whether or when concerts will take place this season at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.
Officials in those towns say licenses for the venues have been approved as they were last year even through concerts were canceled.
Everyone from municipal officials to concert promoters to the artists themselves are waiting for the coronavirus to dissipate and health restrictions to be lifted.
Currently, seating capacity at Gillette and Xfinity is limited to 12 percent — a level that is not profitable for a performer on tour.
“There are just so many variables,” a LiveNation spokesman who declined to be named said Friday of the situation. “We’re sort of taking it day by day.”
Concerts are scheduled for Xfinity but some acts, such as Steely Dan and Steve Winwood, have already announced the cancellation of their 2021 summer tours. LiveNation said people should check for updates on the Xfinity Center website and social media for up-to-date information.
“We remain in communication with local officials and, given the changing landscape, we will offer updates through our website and social media as we have more information to share,” the company said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“Of course, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community is our number one priority and will be planned for accordingly,” the statement said.
Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas said he has been working with LiveNation throughout the pandemic.
“If a full season is allowed per state regulations, we will continue our partnership with them to ensure that the proper regulations are followed,” Dumas said.
Likewise, Foxboro Town Manager Bill Keegan said concerts are still not scheduled yet at Gillette “but if the COVID conditions continue to improve, that situation could change for the better.”
Julia Pagliarulo, a spokeswoman for Gillette, said although concerts are currently not scheduled soccer fans will be able to attend New England Revolution games.
“We look forward to the state expanding seating limits for outdoor stadiums to full capacity and a much anticipated return to normalcy,” Pagliarulo said.
“We are in frequent communication with concert promoters, as well as state and local officials, to anticipate when we can once again host concerts at Gillette Stadium,” she said.
