MANSFIELD — The whole high school student body is learning from home this week after school officials said there was a shortage of “key” staff for in-person classes.
School officials tweeted out a message to the school community Sunday, stating the high school would be in “full remote schedule,” citing a “staffing shortage of key personnel.” The decision does not affect any other schools.
The message was repeated on the school’s website.
The change was not due to a high number of coronavirus cases, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in the message.
However, Murphy also announced on Sunday on the school website that “a school member at Mansfield High School has tested positive for COVID-19,” the illness caused by the coronavirus, and that “close contacts of the individual had been notified.”
Murphy said the schools were “following all Department of Health protocols, will continue to closely monitor the situation, and will notify families if any additional action needs to be taken.”
On the switch to remote learning, the school would not say what constituted “key personnel” or why the school staff would be shorthanded for the entire week.
A request for more information from the school was answered with a referral to the original statement on the school website.
Mansfield opened in full remote mode this fall, switching to hybrid learning in October, with students split into “cohorts.” One cohort attends classes two days a week — Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays — while taking classes remotely the rest of the time.
In addition, a daily cohort for a separate group of students attends school in person four days a week. A further virtual cohort consists of students who have opted to attend online classes five days a week.
On most weeks, everyone takes classes remotely on Wednesday. However, this week Veterans Day falls on a Wednesday and there will be no school.
Currently, according to the school district website covering all the town’s public schools, there are eight in-person learning COVID-19 cases in active isolation, and 100 close contacts under active quarantine.
