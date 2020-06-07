A boisterous, joyful car parade featuring beaming seniors in cap and gowns waving from cars festooned with balloons and congratulatory messages was held Sunday for Mansfield High School’s Class of 2020.
The parade began with the soundtrack “Don’t You Forget about Me” blaring from the lead car.
Seniors were cheered by hundreds of family and friends stationed along the parade route which started at the high school, continued along South Main Street and circled back. Diplomas were then handed out in the school’s main lobby where the graduates could be accompanied by four family members, adhering to the state’s social distancing and mask-wearing protocols.
“It’s definitely nice to see everyone come out and see us,” senior Orion Hallowell said. “I would have preferred the big graduation ceremony but they did a good job and this is nice.”
The school chose June 7 for the car parade and availability of diplomas because that was the originally scheduled date for Mansfield’s 326 seniors to have their traditional graduation ceremony. Senior Advisor Ellen Dumont said school officials felt it was important to create an alternative celebration on the date.
“They missed everything else, missed having prom, missed everything, so it was important to do this. But they are so, so happy today and our families are thrilled.”
Dumont said that the school intends to hold a formal in-person graduation ceremony on Aug. 2, but they are still waiting for final approval from the state, and she will encourage all graduates to take part in the ceremony even though they will have already received their diplomas.
Not all seniors who took part in the car parade were allowed to receive their diploma Sunday as the school is making them available over a three-day period with time slots assigned to adhere to health guidelines that limit the number of people that can gather inside.
Seniors will also able to have a formal picture taken in cap and gown after picking up their diplomas at the school.
