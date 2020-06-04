MANSFIELD — Mansfield High School seniors will be treated to a parade and diploma handout Sunday, the day their traditional graduation ceremony was to have taken place.
The traditional ceremony is expected to take place later in the summer, however.
The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. at the high school on East Street and go up South Main Street and then Pratt Street (Route 106) to the Department of Public Works at the intersection of East Street.
The high school lot will then be open to only those students and their families scheduled to receive diplomas.
“We found out that many students are anxious to receive their diplomas, so we’ve asked students to RSVP to let the MHS principal know their choice of receiving the diploma on that day or waiting until we have a traditional graduation ceremony later in the summer,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
Diplomas will be conferred in the main lobby of the high school beginning at 2 p.m., following all social-distancing and health/safety guidelines.
Families have been assigned a time to arrive at the high school. Up to four family members may enter the lobby with a graduating senior, and diplomas will be awarded by a family member.
All attendees should wear a mask both in the main lobby and outside while waiting to enter. However, seniors may take their masks off for photos.
“We did have to push into Monday, June 8th, and Tuesday, June 9th, to accommodate everyone,” Murphy said of awarding diplomas.
“We are still awaiting word from Xfinity whether or not we will be able to have our graduation ceremony at that venue as we traditionally do,” Murphy said. “If not, then we will have the graduation ceremony at Alumni Field” at the high school.
That ceremony will also follow state virus guidelines.
“We hope that all students, including those who receive their diplomas on June 7, participate in the graduation ceremony,” Murphy said. “... Principal Watkins and her team are working hard to provide celebrations that mark this milestone and honor the achievements of our seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.