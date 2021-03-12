MANSFIELD — For Friday night’s game against Franklin, extra precautions against COVID-19 were in place for Hornet fans, but the stricter rules and regulations did little to dampen the spirits of high school football fans.
Among the safety measures taken by MHS athletic assistant Carrie Ciccarelli and Kevin Kemp, a coach and volunteer at the high school, a maximum of four family members were allowed per football player and cheerleader.
Also, face masks and social distancing were mandatory. The bleachers were marked with stickers bearing MHS’s football logo to signify where spectators could safely sit while maintaining social distancing.
Ciccarelli and Kemp, who were optimistic and excited to have an in-person home game for their athletes, also worked with school administrators, the Mansfield Police Department and the town’s park and recreation department to ensure that fans would have a safe, enjoyable evening of football.
“I’m so excited to the see the kids out here playing,” Ciccarelli said. “It’s such an awesome feeling to be able to see these guys doing what they love.”
The COVID-19 precautions extended to the football players and cheerleaders, as well. All were required to keep their masks on during game time, and the cheerleaders did their part in social distancing even with their routines.
One parent of a cheerleader, Jean Maynard of Mansfield, was eager to be back in the stands and have a front row seat to see her daughter, 17-year-old Lexi, cheer with the other members of the squad.
“I definitely feel safe,” Maynard said. “(The student athletes) need to be playing and doing their activities.”
Other stipulations of the game included no high school band and only football players allowed on the turf. No access to the high school was permitted, so portable toilets were made available at a corner of the track. There was also only one accessible entrance to the field, which was next to the parking lot near the gymnasium.
Carol Souza of Mansfield, whose two grandsons, 18-year-old Jack Colby and 16-year-old Caden Colby, play for the Hornets, said she was “impressed” with the COVID-19 precautions being taken.
“They wipe down the bleachers at halftime. The kids have to have masks on while they play. What the school has done has been amazing,” Souza said.
Laureen South of Mansfield, whose 18-year-old son, T.J. Guy, plays defensive end for the Hornets, could barely hold back tears of joy at being able to attend her son’s game in person.
South also took her 4-year-old son Justice South to the game, and he was equally excited to watch his big brother play.
“It’s a joy after almost not having football. It’s an absolute joy,” South said.
The Fall II season of football was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent restrictions, but it was nonetheless a welcome experience.
And no matter what regulations had to be adhered to, even in an outdoor venue, South said it beat not being able to attend at all.
“By far, I feel safe (at the game),” South said. “All the steps (the school) took to assure that we could be here — the fact they’re willing to do all this for us to be here, I give them credit.”
