School coronavirus vaccine clinics are slated for Monday in Mansfield and Wrentham, with additional clinics for area school systems being held in the coming weeks.
The Mansfield clinic is for 5 to 11 year olds and being held in conjunction with the state Department of Public Health and state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
It’s scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. at the Jordan/Jackson cafeteria at 255 East St. Enter via the visitor entrance. A similar clinic is set for Dec. 13.
The vaccine will be Pfizer. Mansfield nurses will be on hand and Fallon Ambulance will be the administer of the shots.
Visit www.mansfieldschools.com to register.
WRENTHAM, PLAINVILLE, NORFOLK
The King Philip and Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham elementary school districts are offering a vaccine clinic for students ages 5 and up, staff and their families from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the King Philip Regional High School gym, 201 Franklin St. (Route 140), Wrentham.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine must register before the clinic. To access the registration and consent form, visit www.kingphilip.org. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Vaccines are free and identification is not required.
The clinic will administer the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration for those ages 5 and older.
The vaccine is a two-dose regimen, with three weeks between first and second doses. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the first dose appointment.
Anyone with any questions can contact school Wellness Director Dot Pearl at pearld@kingphilip.org.
ATTLEBORO
The next COVID vaccine clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at Attleboro High School.
“Everyone who came last Saturday signed up for their second dose on the 11th,” Superintendent David Sawyer said.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro School District in December will be hosting two vaccine clinics for students ages 5 to 11.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given, which requires two shots a few weeks apart.
First shots are scheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Second shots are set to be given from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
Both clinics are being held in the North Attleboro Middle School cafeteria.
Brewster Ambulance Company will be giving the vaccinations and monitoring those who are vaccinated.
Every child needs to have an adult with them at all times in order to get vaccinated.
Parents were sent letters letting them know how to register.
FOXBORO
Clinics for kids 5 to 11 years old are being held in December.
A clinic for a first shot will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Igo Elementary School cafeteria.
The second dose clinic will be held at the same time and school 21 days later, Dec. 22.
The vaccines will be administered by Transformative Healthcare and sponsored by the state.
School officials sent an email out about the clinics to parents with registration information.
SEEKONK
Seekonk Public Schools are offering COVID-19 shots for ages 5 to 11 Dec. 2 at Hurley Middle School gymnasium.
A second dosage clinic is set for Dec. 23.
“Being fully vaccinated will eliminate the need for your child to quarantine at home or participate in ‘test and stay’ if they are designated as a close contact, and it will also help to reduce our overall contact tracing,” school officials said.
