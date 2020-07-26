MANSFIELD — Katherine Semple wants to study nursing in college in the fall, but she has already been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
At age 18, she has been working with elderly residents at the Willow Crossing assisted care facility during the crisis in the face of the potential danger.
Elderly residents are more susceptible to infection and death from COVID-19 and Willow Crossing has had some cases as have other elderly facilities throughout the state and country.
But that did not deter the 2020 Mansfield High School graduate, who will be in the honors nursing program at UMass-Boston in the fall.
“I wanted a job where I could help people, do something interesting and keep on my feet,” she said of her choice of a career.
She started working at Willow Crossing during her sophomore year in high school. Her parents, William and Kristine Semple, say she insisted on working through the pandemic with active cases at work, even though they wanted her home.
Her parents fears were realized when their daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12, landing her at home for two weeks.
Katherine said she had a 101-degree temperature and a cough. “It felt like somebody was standing on my chest.”
Not one to lay about, she returned to work April 27, the day she was cleared.
“I was never scared. I was more scared for my residents. They are like 80 and 90,” Katherine said, adding that she sympathized with the residents who had to stay in their rooms to avoid the spread of the disease.
To help cheer them up, she and a friend and classmate Avantika Naik made cards to make them laugh.
In order to prevent her family from becoming infected after coming home from work, she had a 1 1/2-hour routine where she would disinfect her car and enter her home through the basement. She would wash her work clothes and take a shower, donning clean clothes.
While her parents did not become sick, her younger brother Tom, 14, was infected a few days after she tested positive but did not become seriously ill.
After graduating high school, Semple got a second job at a local coffee shop. Her parents say their daughter likes to stay active.
Not satisfied with simply helping elderly residents at Willow Crossing, Katherine Semple said she donated her convalescent plasma last month which the family was told was enough to save four lives.
Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental treatment that some doctors are using to treat COVID-19 patients. “I knew I could do a lot of good,” Semple said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.