MANSFIELD — The town has its first presumptive case of the coronavirus, the local Covid-19 Task Force says.
The task force said in a press statement late Monday night that the person tested positive, but provided no other information as to the gender or age of the person.
The task force said “we understand how difficult this time is for everyone as this virus has caused a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety. However, we want you to know that we remain vigilant as we work on a path forward.”
The task force noted that as more testing becomes available the likelihood is that more positive cases will be found throughout the state.
“Our public health and safety officials will continue their monitoring of the situation under proper established protocols. Knowing where the virus is will help us best respond to the spread,” the statement said.
The task force was established last week by Town Manager Kevin Dumas, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, Police Chief Ron Sellon, Health Agent Amy Donovan-Palmer, School Director of Health Services Christine Dooling, Superintendent of Schools Teresa Murphy and Director of Human Resources Jocelyn LeMaire.
The task force was formed to provide a balance in which town officials can continue to provide essential services to the public while trying to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus.
There are 197 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The task force urges people to use good hygiene, wash hands regularly and keep a safe distance from others to lessen the chance of spreading the virus.
“Please remember that we all have a role in lowering the curve of the number of positive cases moving forward. We are all in this together,” the statement said.
The task force says the virus is new and that actions taken to address it may be modified as officials learn more based on relevant data.
“However, it is hoped that actions taken locally, statewide and regionally results in smoothing out the curve in new cases in order not to overwhelm public safety response and our regional hospitals,” the task force said.
Each community in the Attleboro area currently has a COVID-19 task force, many have a special section on the municipal websites reporting updates which can viewed by the public.
