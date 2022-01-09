MANSFIELD -- If you are heading indoors to any public location in town, you are going to have to mask up.
The local board of health voted 3-2 last week to require masks in all indoor public spaces starting this week.
It is the first area town to mandate masks in all public buildings. A number of communities, including Attleboro and Plainville, mandate masks for municipal buildings.
Everyone over age 2 will have to wear a mask in public spots, including all stores and restaurants, beginning Wednesday.
Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in town and in Massachusetts forced the board's action, with board members concerned with the highly-contagious omicron strand circulating.
About 400 town residents tested positive last week for the coronavirus and were in isolation as of Friday, the board of health reported in its latest update at www.mansfieldma.com.
And as of last Wednesday, there were 171 cases of students testing positive for COVID and in isolation and 21 employee cases, according to www.mansfieldschools.com. The student figure had been 51 before the holiday season.
Overall, 3,231 Mansfield residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. So far, 29 town residents have died from COVID, with the latest on Dec. 20, the board of health said.
The emergency order to wear masks is set to run until Feb. 28, but could be lifted before then as health officials plan to review the policy in early February.
The board of health had previously voted to reinstate a mask mandate in municipal buildings for employees and the public.
Masks have been required all along in schools by the state.
Also, all town board and committee meetings are returning to virtual sessions until at least the end of January. Last week's select board meeting was remote.
The town library is halting in-person youth programming as well.
