MANSFIELD — Residents, with little discussion, easily approved nearly $14 million to improve the town’s water quality and expand water supply at a special town meeting Saturday.
A total of just over the quorum of 100 residents turned out for the session held inside the expansive Highway Garage off East Street next to the public safety building because of the virus crisis.
The stage Town Moderator Robert Saquet and Town Manager Kevin Dumas stood on was a flatbed trailer.
Topping the 19-article warrant was a request to borrow $13.92 million to improve the quality of town water by reducing levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that are above state Department of Environmental Protection recommended levels.
The project involves treatment systems and other well improvements, including expanding water production.
The borrowing will increase customer water rates by an estimated 1 percent beyond a 5 percent hike approved by select board members earlier this year. A $200 water bill would see an additional $2 added for the water project, according to Assistant Town Manager/Finance Director Barry LaCasse.
The town is also seeking state grants to help cover the costs.
Two of Mansfield’s nine wells — Cate Springs and Walsh — have tested slightly above the state’s recommended levels, and have been taken out of operation, the former in the spring and latter over the summer.
The wells produced 1.2 million gallons of water per day, with the Cate Springs well off Maple Street accounting for nearly 1 million of that.
The work is slated to begin as soon as possible on the larger well and should be completed by June as the town uses up to 4 million gallons a day during the summer, town officials say.
Mansfield began testing for PFAS in September 2019 at the recommendation of DEP, and the state recently established guidelines.
PFAS are chemicals dating back to the 1940s that are used to create grease, water and stain resistance, including for clothing, Teflon cookware, take-out containers, upholstery and carpets, and are also found in firefighting foam.
Most will not naturally degrade in the human body and environment, and PFAS in public water supplies can potentially cause health effects, health officials say. Those most at risk are pregnant women, nursing mothers, and infants.
Studies have shown exposure to high levels of some PFAS may cause developmental problems in fetuses and infants, and effect the thyroid, liver, kidneys, certain hormones and the immune system, according to DEP. Some stu dies link it to cancer.
The breakdown for the $13.9 million is $4.18 million for a treatment system to remove PFAS at the Cate Springs Well, $4 million for a treatment system to remove PFAS at the Walsh Well on Gilbert Street in West Mansfield, $2.5 million to increase pumping capacity at the Walsh Well, and $2.9 million for a new pumping system and other improvements to the two Prescott Wells located between the municipal complex on East Street and Cate Springs.
In other town meeting business, residents supported transferring about $2 million in new state aid that has arrived because of the virus pandemic to the finance committee’s reserve fund transfer account.
The funding will provide “flexibility to help weather the Covid-19 storm,” Dumas said.
Also, the town’s free cash, a main reserve funded by unanticipated revenue and money left over from the prior year, has been certified by the state at $1.39 million and nearly $800,000 was also allocated to the finance committee reserve fund.
“It will allow us to meet the unknowns of 2021,” Brian Eagle of the finance committee said.
Voters also backed $630,000 for seven trucks for the highway, sewer and water divisions of the DPW.
