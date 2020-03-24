MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Green Recycling Park and Compost Area on East Street is now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The town said the closing is in effect until further notice.
The park had been open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays so residents with a sticker could dispose of brush and old televisions and other recyclables.
The closing comes at a time when many residents are cleaning their yards.
