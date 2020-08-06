MANSFIELD — The majority of students will remain at home for remote learning until mid-October, school officials have decided, with school starting in mid-September.
“The school committee and district administration are committed to returning our students and staff to their classrooms in the safest way possible,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. “To that end, the school committee voted for a reopening process that will be conducted using a multi-phase approach.”
Sept. 1, faculty and other staff will return for nine days of training in the area of safety and remote education.
Sept. 16 will be the first day of school for students in grades 1-12; Sept. 21 will be the first school day for preschool and kindergarten students.
“High needs students who received services in the school during the summer will return to their classrooms,” Murphy said. “Our goal is to transition to the hybrid model which will add in-person days to the remote learning for all students beginning the week of October 12.
“With public health officials, we will monitor the metrics of the virus throughout the school year and have the in-person, remote, and hybrid plans ready to launch so that we can easily pivot from one to another as needed,” Murphy added.
A Final Comprehensive Return to School Plan will be submitted to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Monday and will be made public next week; it will be posted on the school website and sent out in a newsletter Tuesday.
There will be more information in the coming weeks, including webinars with principals, health services, facilities and food services, school officials said.
Dates, times and instructions to participate in those discussions will be sent out once the details are finalized.
