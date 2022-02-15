MANSFIELD -- The local school system has joined several other area school districts that as of Feb. 28 will no longer be requiring masks be worn by students and staff in schools.
Mansfield School Committee members Tuesday night voted 4-0 in favor of rescinding the district's face-covering policy.
State education officials last week announced schools could waive the mask mandate starting Feb. 28.
Norton, Foxboro and King Philip schools have already voted to follow state guidelines and will lift mask mandates on that date. The Attleboro school board is scheduled to vote on its mask policy on Wednesday evening.
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy last week held a remote "listening session" and invited the school community to air opinions about Covid requirements.
"For most of the 1 1/2-hour session they talked about their opinions on the mask issue," Murphy said.
About 220 people logged in for most of the event.
"The school committee and I also received emails from parents/guardians and survey comments from staff about masks," Murphy said. "The comments were divided into those who want to continue to wear masks and those who wished for us to rescind the mask requirements."
State education officials' reasons for their recommendation -- the district's vaccination rates, the drop in positive cases in local schools, and the testing programs being hosted in the schools -- "helped to lead the school committee to this decision," Murphy said.
As of Wednesday, there were six students and one staff member with active virus cases.
That compares to 12 students and one staff member last week.
To date, there have been 867 student cases and 130 staff cases.
Students will continue to have to wear face masks on school buses.
"There will be protocols about masks in the school health offices," Murphy said. "All individuals who continue to mask in school will be supported with their choice."