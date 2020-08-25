MANSFIELD -- When coronavirus made it near impossible for Danielle Donovan to take on a typical teenage summer job, she decided to create one herself.
The 17-year-old Mansfield senior built a prototype inspired by a wooden six-pack carrier with adjustable dividers that she once saw at an antique market. Calling it the “Smorganizer,” she filled it with campfire goodies and posted it for sale on Facebook just before Father’s Day.
She expected a few orders at best, hoping the skill of woodworking she learned from her grandfather could also bring in a few bucks. But she ended up with 80 orders and just four days to fill them.
“It was 10 times the total amount I had made before that,” Donovan said.
Her summer hobby suddenly became a small business.
With the pandemic both freeing up schedules and creating barriers to jobs, sports and other after-school activities, some teenagers are using the extra time to become young entrepreneurs, turning their extracurricular endeavors into side gigs.
Donovan had planned to take a more traditional summer job bagging groceries, but decided against it because her grandmother lives with her family.
After school let out, she finally had time to build a sample of the carrier she saw about a year ago. And then came the idea: Why not sell it?
“I still needed to do something to make money for college next year, but I thought it’s better to be creative. I have the time. I can do it in my driveway,” she said.
Donovan now sells the product at the Mansfield Farmers Market, where she’s also learning what it’s like to run a small business.
“It taught me that you have to give people ideas for what to use it for,” she said. “For me, it’s obvious. You can put anything in it. But some people say they don’t have any use for it.”
She displays samples of a s’mores pack, soda carrier and an organizer for picnic supplies.
“The other challenge I’ve had is that people don’t believe I make them,” she said. “They say, ‘Oh, I bet your dad made that.’ They think a girl can’t make stuff out of wood.”
But Donovan grew up around hammers and drills, routinely helping out with home projects.
And now, she scouts the wood herself, checking boards for good knots or to make sure they’re flat. She then cuts, sands and stains them on her own.
But her latest task is looking for ways to keep the enterprise running. She’s designed a website and expanded to other farmers markets, recognizing that Christmas is just around the corner.
Soccer lessons
For another Mansfield teen, the opportunity to earn some extra summer cash coincided with the chance to continue practicing what she loves: soccer.
Caitlin Haley started private soccer lessons after her high school coach told her about a local parent looking for someone to help her kids keep their skills up after coronavirus cancelled local youth leagues and summer camps.
After her first few sessions, the 17-year-old varsity soccer player realized she enjoyed the extra practice herself, and thought, “I can do this with more kids.”
She posted to a few Facebook groups and ended up with a handful of small groups that she meets once or twice a week on town fields for about an hour.
They focus on shooting, passing and trapping skills.
But mostly it’s about staying busy during an otherwise empty period. Haley is used to volunteering at an aquarium over the summer and keeping up with soccer between high school workouts and a club team. With her own practices reduced, she was also looking for something to fill the time.
“I really love doing stuff with little kids,” she said. “And this keeps me in shape and it’s fun. I love teaching them to do new things and seeing them learn a new trick and get excited. And when they learn to do it quickly, it’s the move they do all practice.”
PC for Everyone
Trevor Flint and Vishnu Kchittibhooma are forgoing extra income for a long-awaited opportunity to give back to their communities.
The 17-year-olds started a nonprofit this spring called PC for Everyone, which finds new homes for old computers to benefit people in need.
The idea came from a shared interest in business and computers. Earlier last year the two friends considered starting an IT club at Mansfield High School, but academics and sports got in the way.
The pandemic brought new free time but also highlighted a new need: With so many people forced to do things remotely, what happens to those without technology?
“People were laid off and school was online,” Flint said. “But not all of these people have a computer at home. We thought this was a way to solve that inequality gap.”
It wasn’t an easy task. The two went to work in March but it took awhile to get off the ground; they had to design a logo, posters, a brand and a website.
And then, find donations.
And people to donate to.
Now they collect unwanted computers from individuals or businesses, wipe the software, fix minor issues if they can, hang flyers in public areas and match computers to recipients who contact them on Facebook or by email.
Their first two matches came in early August and a few more are happening soon, with about 10 computers in their possession to date.
And, they have big dreams for an expansion.
The duo hopes to meet with state representatives to find a legislative solution to the problem of technology access that might make their work a little easier.
“Companies update computers all the time, but they just dump them,” Flint said. “It’s not good for the environment and not good for people.”
“We really want to advocate for more access to computers,” Kchittibhooma added. “Especially now with everything online, it’s really important to have one. But we need easier access.”
With school starting back up soon, they’ll have to balance the new organization with their new responsibilities.
But the hardest part is always to get the ball rolling, they said.
“When everything shut down, we finally had time to focus in on what we really want to do, instead of just our obligations,” Flint said. “We had the time to pursue it instead of just talking about it. Now we’re able to help our community and help others.”
