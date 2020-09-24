MANSFIELD -- Town hall is slated to reopen to the public Monday, with the library reopening Tuesday.
Visitors to the buildings will be allowed inside under strict protocols to protect employees and the public from the coronavirus, town officials say.
Visitors will have to answer health questions and have their temperature taken, and contact tracing data will be collected in the event someone entering the buildings is later identified as having testing positive for COVID-19.
All visitors will be required to enter town hall through the handicapped-accessible entrance and front entrance of the library.
All online and remote services that have been available during the pandemic, including library curbside pickup, will remain in place for those who prefer to not do in-person transactions.
The opening of the library is the start of a phased approach that includes being open for visitors Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Both buildings have been closed for months because of the pandemic.
