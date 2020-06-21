MANSFIELD — No need for concert tickets when residents head to the Xfinity Center in town Tuesday for the annual town meeting, but don’t forget those face masks, and you might want to pack along some sunscreen.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 7:30 start to allow for more daylight.
And voters won’t be in the amphitheater’s seats under a roof but confined to the venue’s parking lot.
Chairs will be set up in the parking lot, spaced six feet apart, with a separate section for those not wearing masks.
Town meetings are usually held in the high school auditorium, but with a few hundred residents usually turning out and social distancing requirements, local officials decided that location was not feasible.
Select board members Monday night were scheduled to consider lowering the quorum for town meetings from 200 residents.
New state legislation allows towns to do that in light of the virus crisis.
The key item on the warrant or agenda of town meeting is a $100 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
A $52.6 million proposed school budget is a 2 percent increase over this year but would bring the elimination of the equivalent of 7 1/2 full-time positions.
Those job losses follow 4 1/2 cut due to decreasing enrollment.
The positions eliminated include two special education staff, two world language teachers, two social studies teachers, 1.5 paraprofessionals, one math teacher and two elementary teachers.
Additional staff include a technology position and two kindergarten teachers due to rising enrollment in that grade.
The town government budget calls for no new positions, with vacancies unfilled.
Local officials have decided to transfer $1.8 million from reserve funds into the budget.
Also, money is sought from reserve funds to balance the budget for this fiscal year.
The requests for both budgets come in the wake of anticipated dips in local and state revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of $200,000 in building and equipment items are requested by the school department.
Other warrant articles are proposed zoning changes and citizen petitions.
A citizen’s petition filed by a local student is looking for a bylaw to reduce the use of plastic straws and stirrers in town. Lauren Morley, 14, is advocating for the measure, finding thousands of straws are used each day in Mansfield.
For more information, visit the town website, www.mansfieldma.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.