After over two years of rigorous training and socialization, a Mansfield-raised service dog named Fenway has found his way to his new home base.
The 2-year-old lab and golden Retriever mix was paired up with his handler, Lillian Ellmore, 19, of Lexington, who is a first year-college student in North Carolina, after the pair completed an intense, two-week training class hosted at the Canine Companions Northeast Regional Center in Medford, N.Y.
“Fenway is a very special dog, and I hope to have many wonderful years with him,” Ellmore said in a press release.
Fenway, who has been trained to respond to over 40 advanced commands, can assist Ellmore by completing tasks such as opening and closing doors, turning lights on and off and retrieving dropped items.
Krista Kyle and her Mansfield family — husband Stuart and children Lexy, 12, Tyler, 10, and twins Anna and Jake, 7 — raised the dog for the first year-and-a-half of his life, meeting him in October 2018, after having submitted an application to Canine Companions that June, and they quickly grew to adore him.
“Fenway was really easy. He was never a troublesome dog, and we didn’t have a lot of behavior issues to work through. He was friendly and sweet,” Kyle said, “and, he was a model citizen from day one.”
Established in 1975, Canine Companions is the nation’s first and largest non-profit provider of trained service dogs, serving adults, children and veterans with disabilities, all at no charge.
Currently, the program is responsible for 2,667 active graduate teams nationwide, as well as an additional 1,031 puppies that are in the process of being raised and trained to be service animals.
“Canine Companions is a volunteer-driven organization. We depend on families like the Kyle family to take our puppies at eight weeks of age, raise them in their homes, and to teach them basic commands and socialization skills,” said John Bentzinger, public relations and marketing coordinator for the Northeast Training Facility.
At the end of the year-and-a-half, the well-adjusted dogs are returned to the Canine Companions facility, where they then undergo an additional six months of training with professional instructors before graduating from the program.
During the time that Fenway spent with them, the Kyles brought him everywhere — to the movies, the library, the hockey rink, and the grocery store — to help expose him to a number of different environments, surfaces, and smells, all of which were critical to his development and eventual success as a service dog.
“When you raise a puppy for Canine Companions, the primary focus is socialization, house manners, basic obedience, desensitization, and environmental exposure,” Kyle said.
Out of all the dogs enrolled in the Canine Companion program, only about 50% actually go on to graduate and be matched with a person needing a service dog.
After his turn-in date was pushed back by nearly six months due to pandemic restrictions in New York, the Kyle family eventually returned Fenway to a Canine Companions facility in August 2020, at which point he went on to complete the remainder of his training.
Though it was difficult for them to say goodbye, the Kyle family knew that Fenway would be going on to do important work.
“Fenway was born to do a job,” Kyle said. “It was hard to say goodbye, but then you see him with Lillian, and he was born for her. He was raised for her. He was trained for her,” Kyle explained, “and, he was meant to be with her.”
