MANSFIELD — Under sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s and a slight breeze, over 300 residents gathered in the parking lot of the Xfinity Center on Tuesday and handled business at the annual town meeting.
The 306 voters easily passed a $100 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, approved some zoning changes and backed a citizen’s petition for a bylaw restricting plastic straws in town.
The unusual meeting location was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which also necessitated various safety measures, including seats properly spaced apart to masks galore.
The session was wrapped up in about two hours and went relatively smoothly other than a few audio glitches. The stage was actually a portable concert platform and the crowd was even entertained with some piped-in country music before the meeting got underway.
“It’s the first open air Mansfield town meeting held in a long, long, long time,” Town Moderator Robert Saquet told the crowd. “Town meeting won’t fall victim (to the virus).”
The $52.6 million school budget is a 2 percent increase over this year but is slated to bring the elimination of the equivalent of 7 1/2 full-time positions.
Those job losses follow 4 1/2 cut due to decreasing enrollment.
The positions eliminated include two special education staff, two world language teachers, two social studies teachers, 1 1/2 paraprofessionals, one math teacher and two elementary teachers.
Additional staff include a technology position and two kindergarten teachers due to rising enrollment in that grade.
The $45.6 million town government budget calls for no new positions, with nonessential vacancies unfilled.
The tight financial situation stems from anticipated dips in local and state revenue due to the pandemic.
However, finance committee Chairman Walter Wilk pointed out Mansfield is managing the financial storm better than many other area towns, partly due to its buildup over the last several years of $4.7 million in reserve funds.
The budget tapped $1.8 million from those funds.
“We are confronting the crisis based on realistic expectations of revenue and longtime preparation,” Wilk said, also citing a collaborative effort of town officials and boards.
Town officials are expecting a 10 percent dip in revenues but are calling the budget a level-service one.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas said the drop in revenue necessitated another $582,000 cut on top of $3 million slashed out of department budget requests earlier.
In other town meeting business, $200,000 was allocated for technology and textbooks for the schools.
“That was a very successful town meeting with an attendee age distribution we normally see,” said select board member Steven Schoonveld, who has been trying to increase town meeting turnout. “We turned a crisis into opportunity and can continue to do so next year to further engage residents.”
With Schoonveld dissenting, select board members Monday night voted to reduce the town meeting quorum from 200 to 100. New state legislation allows towns to do that in light of the virus crisis.
“I am very pleased to see that we did not need the lower quorum threshold which would have cast doubt on the decisions made by town meeting,” Schoonveld said. “I opposed this because we should not be relying on the board and committee members, employees and other relative insiders, that would total nearly 100, to make key decisions for the town.
“Residents of Mansfield truly run this town and we need to try our best to enable them to participate in their government.”
