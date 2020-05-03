MANSFIELD — Local voters were slated to head to the annual spring town meeting Tuesday and the polls for the annual town election a week later.
With the coronavirus crisis and state permission to extend local elections to as late as June 30, town officials have decided to postpone town meeting to June 23 and the election to June 30.
“We will see if these dates hold moving forward depending on guidance and laws” from the state, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
The election will be quite active, with contests for all six offices that will be listed on the ballot.
There are races for select board, school committee, town moderator, and housing authority.
“It is an usually busy election,” Town Clerk Marianne Staples said.
For select board, incumbents Jess Aptowitz, the board’s chairman, and Frank DelVecchio face a challenge from longtime finance committee member Walter Wilk for the two three-year terms. Wilk chairs the finance board.
For school committee, board members Kiera O’Neil and Lauren Scher face opposition from Vivian Webster for two three-year seats.
Longtime moderator Robert Saquet and Kostas Loukos will be vying for the one-year slot of moderator. Saquet has been moderator for 32 years, and Loukos sits on the conservation commission and ran for the board of selectmen in 2018.
Two residents have returned candidacy papers for a five-year housing authority term, James Ragazzo and William Snyder. The seat is held by Elizabeth Dye, who decided not to run.
