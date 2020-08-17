Becky Knutson’s three kids have never asked to go home from a play date. They don’t cry at sleepovers. Drop them off at summer camp and they’ll look back once with a smile.
They never showed any sign of attachment or separation anxiety.
And then, coronavirus hit.
Weeks typically filled with sports, camps and play dates were suddenly empty.
“There are days where we don’t leave the house,” Knutson, 37, said.
The Attleboro mom added a morning walk to her routine to “get out for a bit.” But one day her 13-year-old son walked a mile to find her. He wanted her nearby.
She noticed her children following her around the house. Her husband Mike suggested she sit outside alone.
“Normally, they would barely notice where I was,” Knutson said. “But within 10 minutes, all three of them were outside with me. I don’t really know what’s going on.”
Knutson didn’t know what to do. Some days she still doesn’t.
As life attempts to return to “normal,” some children are developing anxiety after an unprecedented amount of time at home during a period marked by uncertainty and fear. And many parents, dealing with this for the first time, now feel lost.
Elizabeth Lacasse believes it stems from the ways the pandemic disrupted the family system.
“Parents have taken on a different role as parent, teacher, coach and sometimes friend,” said Lacasse, a clinical social worker in Plainville. “The pandemic has definitely increased the dependence on the family system.”
While children generally look to adults for guidance, they typically gain multiple perspectives from other avenues — school, daycare or play dates — Lacasse said.
Throughout the pandemic, that exposure is limited to the home.
And so the uncertainty this spring affecting many households has trickled down to children as well, Lacasse said.
“There is so much fear in general for parents when it comes to their child’s safety,” she said. “We sort of unknowingly and unwillingly share that with our children. I think that’s a big piece of the puzzle here. The pandemic has created anxiety in a time that’s largely unpredictable.”
It’s normal, Lacasse said, even when it appears in children never anxious before.
Knutson started seeing it last month.
Her son invited four friends over for an outdoor birthday play date. Knutson said the 10-year-old is typically outgoing and independent like his siblings. But that day he shut down, insecure about his friendships and what interacting with others should look like.
Knutson talked him through it while her husband entertained his guests, but it felt worrisome.
“He’s having a real issue with socializing,” she said. “I think he’s nervous to spend time with people without my husband and me there if something goes wrong.”
This is how separation anxiety can present itself, Lacasse said. In general, there is clinginess, or fear of being alone. It can bring about aggression or irritability and tears or nightmares.
“This is so challenging and taxing for all of us, and children aren’t excluded,” she said.
And while it’s seen more in younger children, Lacasse said it can affect teenagers too, especially now with so many barriers to normal.
In March, Knutson focused on mastering remote learning.
Now, she just wants to ensure her kids are OK.
“I’m to a point where I only think about their mental health,” she said.
She and her husband noticed their kids regressing when they retreated to their rooms, so they implemented game nights and movies.
But it was a lot of time together, just the five of them.
“Sometimes I think maybe I’m doing this to them,” Knutson said.
So, she broke what some consider a golden rule of the pandemic and allowed her youngest son to play outside with a friend. She wants to send her kids to school, part-time, for the socialization.
It’s hard not to feel judged for that, Knutson said.
“I don’t want people to think we’re not social distancing,” she said. “We have been — to a point where it’s affecting my kids. I feel like I’m watching my children almost turn into shells of who they are.”
But with that comes new fear.
There is the fear of getting sick.
Knutson found her son crying alone early on in the pandemic, afraid his family would catch the virus and die.
“That’s hard for a 10 year old to take on,” she said.
She reassured him they were taking precautions to stay safe, but the worry returned when her husband went back to work in person.
And then there is fear around what “normal” looks like.
Coronavirus stole middle school orientation, and her 10-year-old, soon a fifth grader, is nervous to attend a school he knows nothing about.
Her 18-year-old daughter decided to commute to Boston for her first semester of college, unsettled by limits to campus life.
Trying to adjust, the family practices wearing masks indoors and talks often about hand-washing and personal space. Knutson will drive the boys to school to reduce their exposure and, because she can. She works from home.
“It’s a lot of talking,” she said. “I don’t really have any other way to communicate it to them.”
She hasn’t directly addressed the emotional or mental toll it could be taking.
“I don’t want it to seem negative to them,” she said.
She asked us not to use their names in this piece for the same reason.
Instead, she is just trying to remove whatever stress she can.
“It’s very draining,” she said. “It’s hard to watch your kids go through this. We’re just trying to make it through each day.
“So much of it is wrapped up in people looking for answers, and nobody has answers for any of us.”
And that is all she can do, Lacasse said.
Managing separation anxiety is a balance of validating concerns, practicing flexibility and gradually introducing space while reaffirming security, she said.
Parents should use time away as an opportunity to model self-care, taking walks or alone time — but not in a sneaky way. Make it a conversation.
“Give them the opportunity to practice those skills again,” she said. “Asking open-ended questions is important: ’What are you worried about?’ Sometimes we project our own fears and worries on them without even knowing. Maybe that’s my worry for you, but it’s not even your concern.
“Another thing that everyone can work on is flexibility. Explain to them that things are ever-changing and we can’t get stuck on believing this is going to look like this or that. Give them the confidence and understanding that things are changing, but that we’ve got this as a family and we will adjust and get through it.”
And finally, Lacasse said staying connected with others is important, both for children and parents.
It gives children the chance to step outside of their bubble, while providing parents an opportunity to validate their own concerns.
“It’s normal to feel like, I don’t know what to do,” she said. “Most people are feeling the same thing. We need the support of others. It helps us kind of shed that shame we put on ourselves.
“Kids are resilient and with the right support, they’re going to get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.