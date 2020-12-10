WRENTHAM — A nursing home in the center of town has been taking in coronavirus-positive patients under a state program since the spring, an administrator says.
Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which has 144 beds in four individual units, is among six facilities identified recently as taking part in the state’s isolation-space program. The others include Neville Center at Fresh Pond in Cambridge; Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester; Blaire House LTCF of Tewksbury; Hannah Duston Healthcare Center in Haverhill and Brandon Woods of Dartmouth.
Jodi Pflum, administrator at Maples, said in a statement Thursday that the nursing home “puts the health and safety of our residents and staff above all else. With this operating principle, we have been participating in COVID-19 Isolated Space for Nursing Facilities programs from MassHealth since April.”
She said the facility has been accepting COVID-19 positive patients from local hospitals to enable those institutions to preserve acute care services for those in need of them.
“Because Maples’ layout enables us to operate a unit in complete isolation from the rest of the facility, we made the decision to answer the call and participate in these programs,” Pflum said.
She added that Maples is complying with all of the rules for the program as required by the state Department of Public Health.
Officials from the state and the other facilities say the COVID-19 units are closed off and other residents and family members are not at risk.
However, some state officials have expressed concern about the program.
“The virus has been so deadly in nursing homes, where the population is so vulnerable,” state Rep. Ruth Balser, D-Newton, House Chair on the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs, said this week, according to published reports. “I’ve raised questions about this being a risky policy.”
As hospitalizations related to the coronavirus pandemic increase across the state, the nursing homes are creating separate units for COVID-19-positive patients being discharged from other settings, as part of the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services isolation-space policy.
Maples was established in 1959 in a former mansion overlooking Wrentham’s town common.
