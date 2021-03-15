Mario M. DiFilippo was 84 when he died from coronavirus on April 11.
Like so many others of his age he was an early victim of the disease.
He was born in North Attleboro and lived there his whole and after serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years he went to work in the jewelry industry at the L.G. Balfour Co. for 30 years.
Mario married Eleanor Mae Geary in 1962. He was the father of three sons and Michael, who still lives in North, said his father helped make championship rings for teams which won Super Bowls and World Series.
His skilled fingers made the jewelry worn on the fingers of sports superstars, the rich and famous.
It’s one of the things of which he was proud, Michael said.
He was man of great faith and attended church every Sunday.
When he became ill, it was hard. Visitors were kept away, even family members out fear of spreading the disease.
So many died alone.
“I couldn’t see him,” Michael said. “It still bothers me.”
He misses seeing his dad every day.
