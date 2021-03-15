For about 10 years after her husband died, Mary Lydia Langille lived with her son Randy Langille and his wife Maryann in Attleboro.
She took comfort in being around family, her great-granddaughter Tara Langille said. Lydia — as she was known — loved music and watching TV, knitting, sewing and crocheting, and enjoyed her ice cream.
It was only a few years ago that Lydia moved to Madonna Manor in North Attleboro. When the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring, Langille said her grandparents talked about bringing Lydia home.
“We never could because of Covid,” she said.
Lydia contracted the virus and died on April 25.
Langille said the death was hard on her family, especially because they couldn’t hold a funeral Mass to properly grieve because of pandemic restrictions.
The last time she saw her great-grandmother was on Lydia’s birthday in January 2020.
Lydia was born in Canada and first worked as a seamstress there before meeting the love of her life, Ira. The pair moved to Attleboro in 1950 to start their own family, which before Lydia’s death spanned five generations.
She worked for Leach & Garner and Balfour Co. in Attleboro and was a member of St. Joseph’s Church. But most of all, Lydia took pride in her son Randy and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
“We loved her very much and we miss her,” Langille said.
