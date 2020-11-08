ATTLEBORO -- Staging one of the most quintessential scenes of the “The Wizard of Oz” would break all of the social rules Jennifer Keating Roca’s actors have spent the last eight months learning as the coronavirus pandemic roared through this side of the rainbow.
In an iconic moment from the 1939 film, the “Fab Four” -- Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion -- head off together, arm in arm, down the Yellow Brick Road on their quest to find the Wizard in Emerald City.
The scene runs counter to the reality of 2020 -- mask mandates, social distancing, travel restrictions and guidelines encouraging small social bubbles to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Yet, any production of “The Wizard of Oz” would feel incomplete without it.
So, Roca had some reimagining to do.
The Fab Four will still head off on their adventure during a December showing of the play, but arms unlinked, each actor standing alone.
And they won’t perform live, either.
After eight years of live shows to sellout crowds, Illuminate Creative and Theatrical Arts Co. (formerly A Work In Progress) is taking their acting virtual.
A prerecorded production will allow the crew to film the show creatively, using an angle and stage positions that help create the appearance of all four characters huddled together, when, in reality, they’ll have little to no contact at all.
It’s just one way the pandemic has altered the work of the Attleboro-based theater company this year.
This time last fall, the group was getting ready to stage “Beauty and the Beast” in a 1,500-seat auditorium at Tolman High School in Pawtucket. The show featured a cast of 50 homeschooled teens, while a crew of 25 worked behind the scenes, manipulating massive sets and helping to fly the Beast across the stage using a harness system that wowed audiences.
This year, Roca said, the cast has been split into two groups of about 20, staging two different productions of the show, to adhere to social distancing recommendations. There’s a crew of just five, and no live audience.
Tolman High is still closed because of the pandemic, so each group will perform behind closed doors at McVinney Auditorium in Providence in a single day of filming that will later stream on an online service.
The theater company is taking a simpler “Black Box” approach, with a single set transformed from the rainbow to the witch’s castle to Emerald City using different lighting.
“With the big production last year, you would think it was harder -- and it was in some sense,” Roca said. “But it’s almost like we’re creating something bigger here. It’s more important.
“Something about it feels just as monumental. The fact that we’re doing anything at all feels so amazing to us.”
Plans for a fall production started soon after the state shut down because of the coronavirus in March. The group was a week away from their spring show when they were forced into quarantine, but thoughts quickly turned to fall.
Roca and her board of directors considered hosting a smaller audience at their normal venue, seats blocked off to promote social distancing. But guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention -- and worsening pandemic numbers this summer -- gave them a “reality check.”
“Then it was, let’s plan for the worst case scenario,” Roca said.
And at once, everything changed.
Her stage manager took on a new task of ensuring the company followed rapidly changing CDC guidelines. Another board member enrolled in training focused on how to safely manage a production during the pandemic. It followed guidelines similar to Hollywood, which only started filming again at the tail end of summer.
Simpler things like how students would file into the building or where they would put their things also came into question.
And soon, new policies took place: Students wear masks the entire rehearsal -- and they will for the production, too. There’s a one-way traffic pattern in the building to help promote social distancing and each student has a designated chair for their belongings. New air filters, open windows and constantly running fans will hopefully keep risk of the airborne virus low.
And scenes are crafted with all of that in mind.
It’s been a new challenge, Roca said. She started the company in 2013 with 15 students after a lifelong involvement in theater, including a stint working and performing in New York City.
“We’re 8 years old, and every year is pretty much a copy of last year because it worked,” she said. “This year, everything is new. Every natural instinct I have as a director, I now have to check.”
Including the famous “Fab Four” scene.
But in some ways, it has allowed the group to grow.
Splitting the group in two by age gave younger students the chance to step up and assume lead roles.
The group’s sound director prerecorded all of the audio, one by one, in a sound studio for the first time in case the masks students wear during filming disrupt the sound quality.
And acting with those masks on and at a distance, Roca said she noticed fewer students “overacting,” as young actors sometimes do.
“They have to focus more on connecting with their eyes,” she said. “When Dorothy is saying, ‘Please, help me,’ she can’t run over to hug someone. She has to use her eyes. It feels more genuine and real, and acting that way can sometimes come across more honest.”
And it’s given them a way to work together through the pandemic -- once a point of isolation -- using art as a tool to feel whole again.
“This is smaller, simpler and cozier, but even scaled back, I think it’s going to be pretty amazing. As challenging as it’s been, it’s been really inspiring to work with this team and our cast and find a way through it,” Roca said. “This show has a big message and it’s very symbolic of the human spirit.
“With the pandemic, everything feels confusing and we’ve been separated from what we know. And now we’re doing a show about where home is and who your friends are. I feel hope as we work with our kids and our team, that, if we can make art through this and collaborate and create together, it’s almost like we can do anything.”
The company will broadcast their production through a livestream of the prerecorded show on Dec. 11 and 12. Tickets are required. More information available soon at: www.illuminate.aworkinprogressproductions.com.
