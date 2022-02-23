With coronavirus cases falling fast and many cases mild, state public health officials don’t want residents who test positive to take the disease lightly.
On Wednesday, they reminded residents that there are free treatment options available that can prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.
Also on Wednesday, new coronavirus cases dropped to 938, the first time since Aug. 4 they have fallen below 1,000.
Hospitalizations dropped to their lowest level, 537, since Nov. 13.
In addition, the state reported the fewest virus patients in intensive care units, 105, since Aug. 20.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital had just five coronavirus patients on Wednesday, down from 47 on Jan. 21. Just one was in the ICU and there were only eight ICU patients overall in the 14 available beds.
State officials said it’s important to act immediately even if coronavirus symptoms are mild, especially if a person has an underlying condition.
“These therapeutics, including COVID pills and infusions, are potentially lifesaving, but for eligible individuals, they need to be administered quickly to be effective,” Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a press release.
“They can help keep (a patient) from getting very sick and out of the hospital. If (a patient) test(s) positive for COVID-19 and (has) any kind of risk factor such as diabetes or high blood pressure or asthma, do not wait to see if (the) symptoms worsen.”
Residents who think they may be eligible and have questions about whether a treatment is right for them should contact their medical provider or the COVID-19 Self-Referral Treatment Line at 508-213-1380. The line is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. And an individual’s healthcare provider can also call.
There are five treatment options in Massachusetts.
Two are pills, which require a prescription. They are Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, both of which must be taken within five days of the first COVID-19 symptom.
There are three intravenous drugs. Monoclonal antibody intravenous and antiviral infusions include Sotrovimab, which must be administered within 10 days of the first symptom; Remdesivir, which must be given within seven days; and Bebtelovimab, which also must be administered within seven days.
“Don’t wait. Even if symptoms are mild, please consider these safe and effective treatments to prevent the disease from progressing to a point that may require hospitalization,” Massachusetts Medical Society President Dr. Carole Allen said in the press release.