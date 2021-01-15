FOXBORO — Coronavirus kept the 65,878 seats in Gillette Stadium vacant for the New England Patriots’ 2020 season, but health officials are teaming up to make sure it doesn’t happen again in 2021.
CIC-Health, based in Cambridge, is leading an effort at Gillette that it says aims to inoculate “thousands” people a day against the dreaded virus, which has killed more than 13,200 Massachusetts residents and sickened over 438,000.
For the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area, which includes Foxboro, the numbers are 209 and 10,019, respectively.
CIC Health is a subsidiary of Cambridge Innovation Center and is partnering with the Patriots, Mass General Brigham, DMSE Sports, PWN Health and Fallon Ambulance to run a mass vaccination station at the stadium.
It’s the first in the state and New England and will be in operation as long as it takes to immunize all against the virus, officials said.
Friday was the “soft” opening of the site, to which dozens of reporters were invited with the goal to get the word out.
Dr. Eric Goralnick of Mass General Brigham, which is providing “medical oversight for the operation,” summed up the effort.
“This marks the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic,” he said. “The New England Patriots taught us what it takes to be a team and win and we’re all coming together to take this pandemic on.”
Eventually the inoculation station is expected to run 24-7 and vaccinate at least 2,500 people a day, but for the moment it will be running 9-5 starting on Monday, when as many as 300 first responders will get shots.
The vaccinations are free with the state paying for the shot and the federal government paying for the vaccine.
CIC Chief Operating Officer Rachel Wilson said the number of inoculations should increase to 500 by the end of the week and after that it will continue to expand.
Another CIC official, Vinay Gidwaney, said the company is “prepared to do thousands of inoculations a day” and when the weather improves it is ready to do them outside.
CIC is following the state’s inoculation priority plan, which started on Dec. 15 and is still in Phase One.
Members of the general public won’t be eligible until Phase Three, which is expected to start in April.
Currently the state has authorized the vaccination of first responders which include EMS, fire and police workers.
After them will come “congregate care settings” and after that dentists and other “non-COVID-facing” caregivers.
Phase Two, which is scheduled to start in February, will begin by inoculating those with two “co-morbidities,” or underlying conditions, and those who are 75 and older.
Seniors of that age are at the greatest danger of dying from the disease.
The average age of those who have been killed is 81, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
After those 75 and older are vaccinated, teachers, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers will have their turn.
Following them will be those who are 65 and older and persons with one “co-morbidity.”
Phase Three in April is open to all.
CIC officials said individuals should check at mass.gov/covidvaccine to determine in which group they fall.
The inoculations are by appointment only, which is the key to keeping the lines moving.
The entire process is expected to take 30-60 minutes from arrival to departure.
Appointments can be made by going to cic-health.com/vaccines.
CIC is currently using the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses 28 days apart.
When the first dose is given the appointment is made for the second.
Those who receive their shots at the stadium will get a button that says “I got vaccinated at Gillette.” They will also be able to visit the stadium itself, taking a seat a outside where they can imagine the glory days to come for the Patriots along with a world without coronavirus.
