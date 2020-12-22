ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux is urging state officials to “quickly revisit” the distribution of free Stop the Spread coronavirus test sites because Attleboro desperately needs one.
Heroux made the comment to The Sun Chronicle Tuesday after discussing the matter Monday with an official from the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
“The state needs to quickly revisit the placement of its testing sites and distribute them in a more equitable way,” he said. “We’re in a bad way.”
While cities like New Bedford and Fall River in southern Bristol County and Brockton in Plymouth County have multiple sites, Attleboro, a blue collar city of 45,000, has none. Nor does Taunton, its nearby neighbor in northern Bristol County.
According to the state’s Stop the Spread map, there are three free sites in New Bedford, two in Fall River and three in Brockton.
Overall, there are sites in 23 communities statewide.
Heroux said a site in Attleboro is especially important because many residents are unemployed or only have part-time jobs, which means they have no health insurance.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital offers testing but it costs $150 for the uninsured.
On Monday The Sun Chronicle asked Gov. Charlie Baker’s press secretary, Sarah Finlaw, and the spokeswoman for the governor’s COVID-19 Response Command Center, Kate Reilly, why the city is not under consideration for a test site, but neither responded.
A second request was made on Tuesday and Reilly said there’s “no new information.”
Heroux noted that there’s no public transportation from Attleboro to New Bedford, Fall River or Brockton, which makes it difficult for poorer residents without cars to access the free test sites.
Moreover, Attleboro borders Rhode Island, which is currently a national hot spot for the virus.
Residents of Pawtucket and Attleboro are often in each others community, which can increase the spread of the virus. It has reached record heights in Attleboro, the 10-community Sun Chronicle area and the state in the last three weeks.
“The virus knows no borders,” Heroux said. “It’s like one large community.”
Heroux’s call for a Stop the Spread testing site in Attleboro echoes ones already made by five area state lawmakers: Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham; Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro; Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro; and Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk.
The city council has also cried out for a test site.
Hawkins said Monday that the group is continuing its efforts, but had nothing more say at the moment.
In a tweet, Rausch said, “Our governor must listen to the demands of Attleboro’s local leaders and community members. The city is long overdue for a COVID-19 testing site. Baker needs to step it up and stop the spread of this virus in our community.”
Heroux acknowledged solving the problem is not easy, but added it needs to be addressed.
He said the state official he spoke to told him Attleboro is on the state’s radar, but that he could not make any promises about a site.
“I’m going to keep pushing for some kind of free site here in Attleboro,” the mayor said.
Attleboro alone recorded 452 new cases over the last two weeks, while the Sun Chronicle area logged 1,796 and the state recorded 33,545 confirmed and probable new cases. Out of that number, 32,031 were confirmed.
Eight of the 10 area towns have for two weeks been in the state’s coronavirus red zone, indicating the highest incidence of the disease. Attleboro has been in the red zone for 10 of the last 12 weeks, including five in a row.
According to daily statistics published by the New York Times, Rhode Island is averaging 83.1 new cases for every 100,000 in population per day over a 14-period.
Two weeks ago, Rhode Island was producing the highest number of cases per 100,000 in the nation.
It has declined since then, but it’s still high.
Massachusetts as a whole is at 68.7, but Bristol County, which abuts much of the Ocean State and is shown as deep red on the NYT map, is averaging 87 per day.
That average is third highest among the state’s 14 counties behind Nantucket at 95.2 and Essex at 92.9. The next highest county is Hampden at 69.4.
