The MBTA is reminding the public changes to commuter rail and ferry schedules begin Saturday as it deals with a mounting budget deficit brought on by a steep and prolonged drop in riders due to the pandemic.
Many commuter rail lines will continue to have train service at regular and predictable intervals, the MBTA points out, including the line running through Attleboro, which is among the busiest in the transportation system.
The changes will preserve pre-pandemic service by as much as 90%, depending on mode of transportation, the MBTA said.
Commuter rail weekend service will only be offered on select lines, but the Attleboro line won’t be affected.
Weekend rail service will only be offered on the Providence (Attleboro), Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, and Middleboro lines.
“These lines experienced more ridership gains over the last several months compared to other lines and serve transit-critical communities,” the MBTA said.
With so many employees working from home, MBTA parking lots, including the ones in downtown Attleboro and near the Pawtucket line in South Attleboro, have often been virtually empty, in sharp contrast to the days when finding parking could be difficult.
There was roughly 8% of regular weekday ridership in the fall compared to fall 2019.
“The new Winter Service Schedule starts to align service with the lower ridership levels experienced during the pandemic,” the MBTA said.
The new schedule includes additional trains on the Middleboro, Fairmount and Newburyport/Rockport lines to help fill in service gaps that existed in the previous schedule.
The schedule changes were approved in December by the Fiscal and Management Control Board overseeing MBTA finances.
That followed a lengthy review with customer input.
However, the service reductions have sparked vehement opposition from riders, some communities and mass transit advocacy groups.
The MBTA received more than 7,000 comments from riders and other stakeholders, and that feedback was used to shape the final plan.
The FMCB will assess service needs again on all modes of travel no later than March 15, and will allocate additional resources to meet ridership demand if feasible.
“The timing of all service restoration will also depend on public health guidance (including guidance on the continued need for social distancing) and the timing of the Commonwealth’s post-vaccination re-opening plan,” the MBTA said.
Since March, the MBTA and operator Keolis have introduced new technologies, such as electrostatic sprayers, to help sanitize passenger areas quickly and thoroughly. As part of this enhanced cleaning, added attention is given to touch surfaces, employee areas, and air filtration systems. All coach cars continue to be cleaned at least every 24 hours as a protection for passengers and train crews.
The new commuter rail winter service schedules are available within specific commuter rail line’s webpages at mbta.com/CommuterRail, and print copies are being made available at major stations this week.
For a full listing of all service changes, including changes to bus routes, commuter rail lines, and subways, visit mbta.com/ForgingAhead.
For more information, visit mbta.com/ForgingAhead, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.
