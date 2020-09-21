FOXBORO — The MBTA has decided to shelve until next spring a pilot program aimed at testing interest in commuter rail service to Gillette Stadium — effectively putting off a final judgment on whether to retain the route permanently.
The decision to shutdown weekday service to Foxboro until May 2021 is part of a broader operational shuffle prompted by declining revenues and changing ridership trends during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision, announced last week, is scheduled to take effect on Monday, Nov. 2, according to a notice posted on the MBTA’s commuter rail website.
According to Town Planner Paige Duncan, state transportation officials seemed reluctant to cancel the pilot program altogether, especially given the disruptive nature of the pandemic on commuting patterns.
“Rather than outright cancellation, MassDOT is allowing us to try again next year,” Duncan said in an internal memo. “They felt ridership numbers were improving enough to allow the pilot to proceed after the crisis.”
Launched last October with 10 trains inbound and 10 outbound each weekday, the year-long pilot program was envisioned as a way to ease overcrowding at area stations (especially Sharon and Mansfield), reduce congestion on highways in and out of Boston, and connect Fairmount and Franklin riders to a growing job and retail center at Patriot Place.
A report issued in advance of the pilot program estimated operational costs at $1.68 million a year and suggested that 210 passengers a day would use the service.
But even before the coronavirus outbreak last spring, the Foxboro route had struggled to gain traction with area commuters, with ridership lagging behind projections. More recently, interest has been virtually nonexistent.
“There is no real ridership at this time,” Town Manager William Keegan observed at last week’s selectmen’s meeting. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of the situation.”
An overview of the fall 2020 schedule changes prepared for the MBTA Fiscal & Management Control Board and released last week suggests that most downtown Boston work locations still remain closed.
The Kraft Group, which owns the stadium and the New England Patriots, had long advocated for the train to its property and agreed to subsidize a portion of the pilot program’s operating costs.
Some area legislators, like state Rep. Jay Barrows of Mansfield, also supported the concept, as did Foxboro selectmen. In fact, the prospect of commuter rail service linking Foxboro to metropolitan Boston was one of several factors contributing to the town’s AAA bond rating from Standard & Poor’s.
But others, like state Rep. Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, argued the service to and from Gillette Stadium would be unnecessary and costly.
Since then, the COVID-19 outbreak created a perfect storm for MBTA management, with social distancing requirements prompting expanded commuter rail schedules even as ridership has fallen. System-wide, the weekday train count has increased from 505 to 544 since last fall — with most of the new trains serving the Brockton, Fairmount (Quincy) or Lynn stations.
The result has been increased costs and declining revenue — an unsustainable combination, even for the MBTA.
The station at Gillette has approximately 500 parking spaces, with rates at $4 a day. Round-trip fares to South Station are $17.50. Monthly passes are $271.
