Organizations that provide meal delivery to senior citizens are reporting an increase in requests in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bristol Elder Services, which is headquartered in Fall River but serves the Attleboro area, and HESSCO, which is based in Sharon but serves Wrentham, Plainville and Foxboro, both reported a jump in numbers this week.
They run the “Meals on Wheels” programs for the area.
Neither provided statistics.
“Our intakes for home-delivered meals have increased,” Debora Avila-Carreiro, nutrition program director for Bristol Elder Services said in a press release Wednesday. “So far we have delivered meals to everyone in the communities we serve in greater Attleboro, greater Fall River and greater Taunton.”
She also said the nutrition program has “had an influx of calls from people wishing to volunteer and help during this time.”
For more information go to bristolelder.org or call 774-627-1467.
Sheryl Leary, director of planning and community development for HESSCO, said her operation is “fully functional at this time.”
“We have seen an increased request for this service as the COVID-19 pandemic has unfolded in our region and HESSCO has been able to meet the demand at this time,” she said.
Leary said HESSCO has the capacity to add more clients if an older adult is home-bound and unable to prepare a meal.
Group dining at senior centers has been discontinued, but elders can pick up a meal to take home at a HESSCO site if they can drive there.
HESSCO can add more takeout clients if needed, Leary said. Its meal programs are located at:
- The Rodman Room at Carl Annon Court, Foxboro.
- Plainville Council on Aging, 9 School St.
- Wrentham Council on Aging, 400 Taunton St.
To refer someone for the meal takeout service, Meals on Wheels, or other in-home care and support services, call HESSCO at 781-784-4944. For more information go to hessco.org.
