WRENTHAM — A medical device company will start offering same-day COVID-19 testing at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets as soon as next month.
QuestCap, based in Toronto, Canada, will be setting up its testing labs at a number of Simon Property shopping centers in Massachusetts, the two companies announced recently.
In Massachusetts, the labs will be at Auburn Mall, Copley Place, South Shore Plaza, Burlington Mall, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, Liberty Tree Mall, Solomon Pond Mall, Northshore Mall, as well as the outlets.
Meant to reduce long lines and wait times, the company’s kiosk-like “cubes” are being deployed across the country.
According to the company’s statement, the lab sites are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests. Insurance is accepted, the company says.
“Tests take no more than ten minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. Test results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com,” the company said.
Potential patients are instructed to sign up for the tests at the website. At the moment, a visit to the website indicates no sites in Massachusetts are set up as of yet.
A company spokesperson indicated that the sites would be set up by early December.
QuestCap is in the process of changing its name to Medi-Volve in conjunction with its transition to a single purpose medical company, previously announced last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.