ATTLEBORO — The state’s decision to divert coronavirus vaccine supplies away from hospitals won’t impact Sturdy Memorial Hospital or its associated practices, at least immediately.
The local community hospital, which has vaccinated members of its frontline staff but is not offering doses to the public, has not been notified that there will be any changes in the supply of vaccines it is getting, Kathi Hague, a spokesperson for the hospital said Friday.
Each week, the hospital and its associated medical practices get an allotment of vaccine. The practices are contacting patients — those with primary care physicians at the offices — who meet the other criteria such as age and other conditions to receive shots.
“It might not be what we ask for,” Hague said, “but everything we receive we have distributed.” She was unsure of how many doses the hospital has received.
Hospitals across Massachusetts were told this week to stop scheduling new coronavirus vaccine appointments as the state diverts the supply to other areas, such as the mass vaccination sites like the one at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro or community health centers.
People who already have appointments for first or second doses at a hospital will still get them.
“We were informed by the state that due to limitations in vaccine supply that we at Mass General Brigham are to stop scheduling new first dose appointments for vaccines for both patients and health care workers,” Dr. Tom Sequist, the chief patient experience and equity officer at the state’s largest hospital system, told the Boston Herald on Thursday.
Kate Reilly, a spokesperson for the state COVID-19 Response Command Center, said vaccine supplies from the federal government have not increased for several weeks, so more doses will be sent to mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers until more vaccines are made available.
The shift has angered State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who says institutions like Sturdy should have a higher priority. Considering the “chaos” with the vaccine signup system, he said, “hospitals should be the best supported vaccine sites. With so many issues, I trust hospitals to be a little more organized.”
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, was also miffed.
“Gov. (Charlie) Baker’s decisions to create a buddy system at mass vaccination sites and simultaneously strip community-based vaccination locations of doses are the latest in a long line of serious lapses in judgment that significantly hinder COVID vaccine distribution,” said Rausch, whose senate district includes much of the Attleboro area.
Rausch said the governor’s actions had only added to inequity in distribution of the vaccines. She said she and several Senate colleagues had filed legislation laying out a route for vaccine distribution, “All he needs to do is follow it.”
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
