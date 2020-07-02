NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Sarah Stone wasn't doing anything in particular this year.
Of course, she was serving as president of an organization that provides fuel for area families and a school food pantry for needy students. (She was a co-founder), she had been treasurer at the Community School parent and teacher organization, had held various positions with other PTOs had just been named "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" by the North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club.
But other than that, time was hanging heavy on her hands. So she decided to run for school committee. During, although she didn't know it at the time, a pandemic and a municipal fiscal crisis. But for Stone, "This was the perfect time."
"I like to be involved," the 38-year-old mother of two school-age sons says. "If I can make a bigger impact on students in North Attleboro, that was what drove me."
Stone, whose previous experience in town government was a one-year stint as a member of the old Representative Town Meeting, launched a run for one of two three-year terms on this year's ballot, only to see the town's election postponed from April to June 30 and most campaign efforts curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Stone, with her rapid-fire style, did participate in a "virtual" debate just before Tuesday's election day on North Attleboro cable TV.
Whatever she said there and on other platforms seems to have worked. On an election day that saw a little over 4 percent of the town's nearly 21,000 registered voters cast ballots, she took the top spot in a four-way race with 575 votes, or more than 37 percent of the total, the second highest vote total of the night for any contested race, in fact. Veteran school committee member James McKenna came in second with 463 and was returned for an eighth term.
Stone was "pleasantly surprised" by her vote tally.
"I think there were four very qualified candidates. I put a message out to the public and hoped they supported it," Stone says.
While her political experience is limited -- she earned a poli sci degree from Rhode Island's Salve Regina University -- this is hardly her first venture into public service.
A native of Vermont, Stone and her husband, Jason, who works for the Patriots organization, have lived in North Attleboro for seven years. She became heavily involved in the schools when her older son, now 7, began as a student with special needs in an integrated program. (He'll be going into second grade now while his younger brother, 5, starts kindergarten.)
That was also around the time she found out that there were children her her son's school who were coming to class on Monday without having had enough to eat over the weekend when school breakfasts and lunches were not being provided.
"I had a very strong reaction to that," Stone said.
"We started hammering out the details to open a food pantry in the school." It started small but was serving 60 families by last spring. Then, when the pandemic struck and schools were shut down in March of this year, the operation had to be moved. It found a new location at the Alternative Market on North Washington Street, thanks to the aid of owner Kaitlyn O'Donnell, Stone says.
With help from staff and custodians, she says, "We packed up the entire pantry in 24 hours and never had a break" in providing food assistance.
She knows she's joining the committee in what is likely to be a difficult school year.
"I think we are headed into the most challenging year in many decades, it's going to be tough," she says.
Her priorities, she has said, include how to reopen schools safely. She has said she'll recommend a reopening task force -- composed of parents, teachers, staff and administration -- to determine "what works best for our district.
"State requirements may provide a blueprint, but the logistics of the school day should be determined by a group dedicated to reopening."
She also ran on a platform of improving communications policies between schools and parents and creating a diversity panel to review policies and "enhance where needed to create the most inclusive setting possible for our students."
If Stone is daunted by the issues she'll face in the coming year, her seemingly boundless energy seems geared for the task.
"I like to find solutions to big problems," she says.
