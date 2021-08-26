NAHS Boys Soccer Workout

Masked soccer players take to the field last September at North Attleboro High School. The MIAA announced Thursday that all student athletes and coaches in fall sports will need to wear masks indoors.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Masks will be mandatory for student athletes and coaches who participate in indoor sports this fall, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday.

In an effort to safely maximize full participation of fall sports, the MIAA says masks must be worn at all times during indoor activities.

Masks are not required and will remain optional for any activity that takes place outdoors.

The mask guidance comes after Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley issued new regulations Wednesday requiring all public school students ages 5 and above, and all staffers, to wear masks indoors while at school.

The requirement will remain in place until at least Oct. 1 but it could be revised if public health data trends positively.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.