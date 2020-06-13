More coronavirus thoughts while trying to maintain my 10,000-steps-a-day routine (which is becoming more and more difficult to maintain mentally even though the weather is so much nicer than when all this started):
PLAYING BY THE RULES
Since governments have loosened their grips on what we can and cannot do during the coronavirus pandemic, my wife and I have gone out to eat four times: once outdoors in Rhode Island, twice indoors in Rhode Island and once outdoors in Massachusetts.
As longtime empty-nesters, dining out is one of our favorite things to do, so we were willing to venture out even if we knew the experience wasn’t going to be the same as it was before. Wearing a mask is still not comfortable to me, but then again neither is not wearing one in close quarters with strangers.
On three of the four times, the restaurants played by the rules. Parties were spaced apart, staffers wore masks, patrons wore masks until they reached their tables, menus were either paper or a single sheet that could be wiped down later. One place even gathered phone numbers for contact tracing in the event an employee or guest tests positive.
The fourth, a place in Providence, seemed to have no firm grasp of life in COVID America, or simply didn’t care. Most guests did not wear masks while waiting for a table. They were probably taking their lead from the mask-less host. At least one waiter wore his mask on his neck as he moved about the floor. (I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he raised it back up when he got to the tables he was serving.) Menus were paper but clearly had been used several times. When a party asked for salt and pepper, the mask-less host asked if we needed ours anymore — and brought them directly to the other table.
That visit left me with a couple of thoughts: 1) Neither the state nor municipal governments have the resources to enforce all these rules and, 2) how important are these rules given the diminishing rate of infection?
SIMPLIFY THE RULES
The Baker administration has an extraordinarily long list of rules for Phase 2 of the reopening of the Massachusetts economy. But are they all really necessary?
It’s taken a lot of effort, but businesses now open seem to have adjusted to the realities of operating in a public health crisis. Customers and workers wear masks. Everyone stands 6 feet apart as much as possible. There are Plexiglas shields at counters. We wash and sanitize our hands frequently.
Couldn’t we just follow those simple rules — which most people and stores do already — rather than let the state micromanage how businesses operate? Wouldn’t it be more effective for the government to put its efforts into enforcement while establishing a system for the public to report violations? (It’s easy to do in the smartphone era.)
It broke my heart to see a news report of a woman trying to reopen her bridal shop. Among the state’s rules: No changing rooms. Well, that just doesn’t work for a bridal shop. Why couldn’t she just designate a changing room for a customer — who is there, after all, by appointment — and then sanitize when she’s done?
PLEASE, CHARLIE
Suggestion to Gov. Charlie Baker: Please take some time away from the medical experts — who have been wrong on so many issues when it comes to the coronavirus — and spend some time with the people of Massachusetts.
Walk around Wal-Mart or Home Depot. People are shopping, mostly with masks, mostly away from others. Most people have learned how to keep safe. I’m not suggesting it’s OK for everyone to crowd the bars just yet. But let us return to a more normal life.
While you’re at it, please talk to small business owners. Explain to them the reasons for your rules. For instance, why can you get your hair cut but you can’t get your nails trimmed? And then please listen when these business owners explain how your rules have devastated their careers, their lives.
We’re adults. Please treat us that way.
