ATTLEBORO — There’s a mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and soon there’ll be a mini-vaccination site at LaSalette Shrine.
Attleboro Health Agent Jessica Horsman said Monday the health department will vaccinate approximately 80 individuals on Friday who qualify under the state’s Phase One vaccination guidelines and have preregistered via the health department’s online form or by phone.
Registrations are restricted to Attleboro residents and individuals who work in the city.
“We want to stress this is not open to the public,” she said.
Clinics are expected to be scheduled weekly.
Currently, the state is only delivering about 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week to health departments around the state, Horsman said.
Those who qualify under Phase One rules can go to cityofattleboro.us and click on “COVID-19 vaccine wait list sign up page” to register.
For those without Internet access the health department’s phone number is 508-223-2222, ext. 3241.
“We request individuals check all eligibility requirements and sign up in the appropriate phase,” health nurse Jacquie O’Brien said in a news release.
For more details got to mass.gov/info-details/when-can-i-get-the-covid-19-vaccine.
In general, those eligible for Phase One include clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers, EMS, police, fire, congregate care facilities and home-based health care workers.
Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Phase Two of the vaccination schedule will begin on Feb. 1 and that those 75 years old and older have been moved to the top of the list.
“Individuals 75 years or older will now be the first priority group in Phase Two, and individuals 65 years and older have been moved into the second priority group, in addition to individuals with two co-morbidities,” a news release said.
Horsman said the city has ordered a special freezer that is capable of keeping the Pfizer vaccine at the proper temperature, which is much lower than that required for the Moderna vaccine.
It cost the city between $4,000 and $5,000, but the Pfizer vaccine has more availability and may enable the city to acquire it if other communities can’t store it, Horsman said.
The equipment can also be used as a conventional freezer she said.
