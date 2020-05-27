PLAINVILLE — After a few bumps in the road, the Mirimichi Bridge reopened Wednesday morning.
The bridge, which serves as a popular link between Plainville and Foxboro, was initially expected to open by mid-spring.
However, construction workers were delayed by flooding and encountered clay when digging holes for steel pilings.
The narrow, two-lane bridge was closed last September after it was deemed structurally deficient.
The $1.5 million reconstruction project has produced a new, concrete two-lane bridge.
“The town would like to thank the many residents that were impacted by this closure for their continued patience during the construction,” a statement on Plainville’s website said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no formal ceremony for the bridge opening.
However, officials plan to commemorate it at a later date once it is safe for the public to attend, according to the statement.
The project was funded by a $500,000 state grant, $700,000 in town funds and state road money.
