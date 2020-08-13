WRENTHAM — The local elementary school system is taking a hybrid approach to reopening in September.
That means a mix of remote learning from home and in-school instruction.
“We selected this model because it is the best way to balance safety with the need for interpersonal connections among students and teachers,” Superintendent Allan Cameron said.
The hybrid learning program reduces the number of students in school buildings by about 50 percent.
“This allows us to meet or exceed the distancing guidelines and indoor person limits set by the state; implement the operating, medical, and cleaning protocols necessary to protect students and staff members; and provide students with more individual attention in the classroom,” Cameron said.
The superintendent has sent out a 47-page plan accompanied by a video.
The plan was created by administrators, teachers, nurses, mental health professionals, paraprofessionals and parents.
“It is the culmination of many hours of work and is an outstanding guide for returning to learning in the fall in a safe and effective manner,” Cameron said.
The plan also includes full remote and in-person programs — “the two learning models that the district may adopt this school year, depending on the virus and needs of our community,” he said.
“This school year is going to be unusual, but our students and staff members are going to have safe and positive experiences,” Cameron said. “We are excited by the potential of the hybrid learning model.”
