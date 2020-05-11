There were good and bad numbers Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has been slow to loosen its deadly grip.
The virus has now killed almost 100 people in The Sun Chronicle circulation area and more than 5,000 statewide over the last two months.
Locally, with only seven of the 10 towns updating their numbers by deadline Monday, there were six new deaths and 76 new cases for the period May 9-11.
Mansfield, Seekonk and Rehoboth did not submit new numbers, which means the tallies could be larger.
If averaged out over the three-day period, there’s no drop in the local numbers over the last week, which is not good news.
But there’s no big increase either, which is good news, so observers can pick their preference.
All told, the 10-town Sun Chronicle area has recorded 97 deaths and 1,441 cases.
But statewide there appear to be some positives.
The number of new cases on Monday plummeted to 669, the lowest it’s been since March 26 when new cases totaled 579 and they were on the way up.
It’s the sixth consecutive day the number of new cases has gone down.
And it was the first time the number of new cases was under 1,000 in more than a month.
The average number of new cases per day over that six-day period was 1,365.
There was a six-day drop from April 16-21, before the numbers shot back up, but none of those numbers went below 1,500 and the average was 1,880.
On the negative side, there were 129 new deaths reported Monday.
The number of new deaths has only gone below 100 once since April 13.
That was on May 4 when the number was 86.
The number of hospitalizations went down to 3,102, which is another step in a slow but steady decline since April 21, when hospitalizations reached their highest point at 3,965.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said hospitalizations is one of the key numbers he’s watching as he mulls to what extent he can open the state on May 18 when stay-at-home restrictions are scheduled to expire.
On another positive note, the number of new cases in Bristol County was under 100 for the second consecutive day, which has not happened since April 21 and 22.
The number of new cases for Monday and Sunday were 68 and 84, respectively.
Bristol County reported just one death on Sunday, but jumped back up to 13 on Monday, which is a number more typical for the county.
The total number of deaths and cases for Bristol County are 274 and 4,999.
Norfolk County, which has suffered more deaths and cases than Bristol, has been doing much better recently, registering fewer than 100 new cases for four consecutive days, something that has not happened since March 23-26.
Meanwhile, Norfolk County reported fewer than 20 new deaths for five consecutive days.
The last time that happened was April 10-14.
Norfolk County has a total of 661 deaths and 7,004 cases.
Nursing homes meanwhile continue to see more cases.
In the last week the number of nursing homes reporting more than 30 cases of coronavirus went from 175 to 205, which represents 66 percent of the 308 nursing homes listed in Monday’s report from the Department of Public Health.
All told, nursing homes account for 60 percent of all deaths.
So far there have been 3,071 of them. The total number of deaths statewide is 5,108.
