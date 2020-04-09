Communities in The Sun Chronicle area reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 12 in Attleboro, bringing the total to 346.
But no new deaths were reported.
Two of the 10 area communities, Mansfield and Seekonk, did not provide an update, so the numbers are incomplete.
Norfolk’s total climbed from six to 10.
North Attleboro reported the second greatest increase in The Sun Chronicle area with nine additional cases.
Norton added three while Foxboro and Wrentham added one each.
Plainville and Rehoboth had no new cases.
Meanwhile Bristol County reported an additional 159 cases and five deaths.
Three of those who died were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
Norfolk County reported another 229 cases and another nine deaths.
Six of the deceased were in their 80s and three were in their 90s.
On Wednesday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital had a total of 44 coronavirus cases.
Of that number, nine were in the Intensive Care Unit, according to information provided by Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association and DPH.
Meanwhile, at the state level, cases surged by 2,151 bringing the total to 18,941, according to numbers provided by the Department of Public Health.
That number came with an additional 70 deaths.
The 2,151 new cases at the state level were 563 more than Wednesday’s number of 1,588 which until that time was the greatest daily increase. It was the second consecutive day that at least 70 deaths were reported at the state level.
