NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A home for sober living was destroyed and an adjacent dwelling was damaged by a three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning, displacing the occupants of both houses.
More than 15 people were displaced by the 3:36 a.m. fire at the 2 1/2-story Victorian at 174 North Washington St., and the adjacent house at 170 North Washington St., according to officials.
At least nine men were living in the house at 174 North Washington St. that is operated by the Association for Sober Living, which helps men recovering from alcohol and substance abuse.
The occupants of both homes got out safely and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Red Cross Massachusetts said they were assisting more than 15 people displaced as a result of the blaze.
The fire is believed to have originated in the area of the porch of the sober house but the cause remains under investigation, Coleman said.
The flames quickly spread to inside the house, which was built with balloon-framing before modern building codes, according to the fire chief.
"There was heavy fire coming from the house on arrival" of the first responding firefighters, Coleman said.
The occupants of the first floor smelled smoke and alerted others. When they went to the front door, "The were met by a wall of fire," Coleman said.
The occupants fled out of the rear of the house.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the men displaced by the fire.
The link to donate and for more information on how to help is gofundme.com/f/son039s-of-asl.
"They lost everything," said Anna Maturo, who started the page with her brother Rocco who used to live at the home and knows some of the men.
Anna Maturo praised the Association for Sober Living for helping her brother and residents of the home.
"They started him on the path he is on now. It's a great organization," Maturo said.
She also expressed thanks for the outpouring of support from the sober community and others who donated.
By noon on Wednesday, almost $7,000 had been raised from nearly 90 donors and the page was shared 543 times.
The loss of personal belongings for the men just adds to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Maturo said.
"It's been hard with everything else that's been going on," she said.
In addition to money, the fundraiser is asking for donations of clothing, bedding and furniture.
Firefighters fought the blaze from outside with hoses trained on the building and went inside the house at 170 North Washington St., Coleman said.
The vinyl siding on the side of the home facing 174 North Washington St. melted from the heat of the blaze but prevented the wood from igniting in flames.
That home was also built with balloon framing, which allows fire to race within walls. Coleman said firefighters had to cut into the wall and ceiling to make sure fire did not spread to the home.
"That building was saved," Coleman said.
The damage to 170 North Washington St. was estimated at at least $150,000.
The house at 174 North Washington was a total loss and will have to be torn down, Coleman said.
A portion of the roof of the house collapsed and the chimneys in the home were in danger of falling, according to the fire chief.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down about 4:30 a.m., and the fire essentially out by 6 a.m.
Firefighters from Plainville, Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Wrentham, Seekonk, Cumberland and Pawtucket helped battle the blaze.
Multiple fire hydrants were used and at one time nine fire hoses were trained on flames.
Rehoboth and Raynham firefighters staffed the fire station.
The state fire marshal's office is assisting local fire investigated due to the size of the fire and extent of the damage, Coleman said.
The five-bedroom house was built in 1900 and sold last year, real estate records show.
